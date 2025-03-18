Open Menu

NPF Chief Rizvi Vows To Enhance Police Welfare Through New Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM

NPF Chief Rizvi vows to enhance police welfare through new projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Managing Director National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday chaired meetings with NPF directors, the legal team, and security officials to review ongoing development projects for police welfare across Pakistan.

A public relations officer told APP that MD Rizvi directed the Director of Finance to expedite welfare initiatives for police officers, emphasizing that the NPF would utilize all available resources to ensure the well-being of law enforcement personnel.

MD Rizvi instructed all NPF directors to develop a comprehensive strategy to communicate project details with police departments nationwide, ensuring that every officer benefits from these welfare initiatives.

Additionally, MD Rizvi held meeting with security service officials, urging them to maintain professional operations and enhance security services. He also consulted with the legal team regarding legal matters tied to ongoing welfare projects.

Emphasizing the welfare of police martyrs, veterans, and serving officers, MD Rizvi ordered the introduction of new projects, updating welfare records, and ensuring the provision of residential facilities for police personnel in the future.

He directed all officers to work diligently to complete ongoing welfare projects, reaffirming the NPF’s commitment to the welfare of the police force./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

1 minute ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

16 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

1 hour ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

4 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

5 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

5 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan