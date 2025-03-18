NPF Chief Rizvi Vows To Enhance Police Welfare Through New Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Managing Director National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday chaired meetings with NPF directors, the legal team, and security officials to review ongoing development projects for police welfare across Pakistan.
A public relations officer told APP that MD Rizvi directed the Director of Finance to expedite welfare initiatives for police officers, emphasizing that the NPF would utilize all available resources to ensure the well-being of law enforcement personnel.
MD Rizvi instructed all NPF directors to develop a comprehensive strategy to communicate project details with police departments nationwide, ensuring that every officer benefits from these welfare initiatives.
Additionally, MD Rizvi held meeting with security service officials, urging them to maintain professional operations and enhance security services. He also consulted with the legal team regarding legal matters tied to ongoing welfare projects.
Emphasizing the welfare of police martyrs, veterans, and serving officers, MD Rizvi ordered the introduction of new projects, updating welfare records, and ensuring the provision of residential facilities for police personnel in the future.
He directed all officers to work diligently to complete ongoing welfare projects, reaffirming the NPF’s commitment to the welfare of the police force./APP-rzr-mkz
