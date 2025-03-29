Open Menu

NPF Expanding Welfare, Real Estate & Technology Initiatives For Police: MD Rizvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM

NPF expanding welfare, real estate & technology initiatives for Police: MD Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held key meetings with NPF directors to discuss the completion and expansion of police welfare projects, real estate initiatives and the effective use of modern technology in collaboration with the business community.

During the meetings, the MD Rizvi reviewed the performance of all directors and assessed the implementation of assigned tasks. He emphasized that the NPF is committed to enhancing the welfare of police officers, officials, and their families by providing better facilities in housing, education, and healthcare.

MD Rizvi said that special efforts are being made to support the families of police martyrs and ghazis, ensuring their well-being through targeted initiatives.

MD added that the NPF is not only focusing on completing ongoing projects but is also planning new ventures to further improve the quality of life for police personnel.

MD Rizvi highlighted that the foundation is working on modern residential projects, establishing schools and colleges for the education and training of police officers’ children, and strengthening health services. He further stated that NPF is taking significant steps to integrate technological advancements in its projects to maximize efficiency and service delivery.

“The NPF is dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the police force, and we are determined to expand these services in the coming years,” he stated.

/APP-rzr-mkz

