LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Peace Force Committee for Interfaith Harmony Pakistan (NPFCIHP) Women Wing Sindh held a protest demonstration in front of the Larkana Press Club on Sunday against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters raised slogans against the Swedish government, raised slogans against the desecration of the Holy Quran and demanded exemplary punishment for perpetrators.

On the occasion, provincial chairperson NPFCIHP women wing Sindh Zahida Abro, chairman Noor Jahan, vice chairman Irshad Bano, general secretary Ghulam Fatima and others said that the incident of desecration of the Holy Book in Sweden has hurt the hearts of Muslims.

They said that Muslims have always protected the holy books of minorities. They said that under the auspices of the government in Sweden, the Holy Quran has been publicly desecrated by a cruel person on Eid Day, which we strongly condemned. Before this, the Holy Quran was desecrated in Sweden and the Muslims of Sweden suffered in the Islamic world.

They also said the desecration of the Holy Quran, as happened in Sweden and anywhere else in the world, was unacceptable for Muslims.

They further said the incident hurt the sentiments of 1.25 billion Muslims of the world and stressed that giving space to evil-minded elements was a threat to global peace.

It is urgent to save the world from unrest, hatred, and violence on the basis of the religious divide, they said.

They also said the entire Muslim Ummah should forge unity and raise joint voices to stop the recurrence of such profane acts adding that islam preached peace, love, tolerance, and tranquility, they said and further added that followers of Islam did not disrespect any other religion or other holy books.

They condemned the heinous act and demanded the United Nations (UN) to launch a comprehensive probe into the incidents based on Islamophobia and bring those responsible to full justice. They also asked international bodies to criminalize such types of acts.