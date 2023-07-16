Open Menu

NPFCIHP Women's Wing In Sindh Took Out Protest Rally Against Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2023 | 07:00 PM

NPFCIHP women's wing in Sindh took out protest rally against desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Peace Force Committee for Interfaith Harmony Pakistan (NPFCIHP) Women Wing Sindh held a protest demonstration in front of the Larkana Press Club on Sunday against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters raised slogans against the Swedish government, raised slogans against the desecration of the Holy Quran and demanded exemplary punishment for perpetrators.

On the occasion, provincial chairperson NPFCIHP women wing Sindh Zahida Abro, chairman Noor Jahan, vice chairman Irshad Bano, general secretary Ghulam Fatima and others said that the incident of desecration of the Holy Book in Sweden has hurt the hearts of Muslims.

They said that Muslims have always protected the holy books of minorities. They said that under the auspices of the government in Sweden, the Holy Quran has been publicly desecrated by a cruel person on Eid Day, which we strongly condemned. Before this, the Holy Quran was desecrated in Sweden and the Muslims of Sweden suffered in the Islamic world.

They also said the desecration of the Holy Quran, as happened in Sweden and anywhere else in the world, was unacceptable for Muslims.

They further said the incident hurt the sentiments of 1.25 billion Muslims of the world and stressed that giving space to evil-minded elements was a threat to global peace.

It is urgent to save the world from unrest, hatred, and violence on the basis of the religious divide, they said.

They also said the entire Muslim Ummah should forge unity and raise joint voices to stop the recurrence of such profane acts adding that islam preached peace, love, tolerance, and tranquility, they said and further added that followers of Islam did not disrespect any other religion or other holy books.

They condemned the heinous act and demanded the United Nations (UN) to launch a comprehensive probe into the incidents based on Islamophobia and bring those responsible to full justice. They also asked international bodies to criminalize such types of acts.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest World United Nations Larkana Sweden Women Sunday Muslim From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Love

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

2 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

3 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

4 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

19 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

19 hours ago
 s

S

19 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan