NPHDA to construct 18418 low cost housing units in ICT

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) in collaboration with Capital Development Authority, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) would construct around 18418 low cost housing units in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) in collaboration with Capital Development Authority, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) would construct around 18418 low cost housing units in the federal capital.

CDA had started construction of 4000 low cost housing units at the Ali Pur, official sources told APP.

The Workers Welfare Fund had also constructed 1508 low cost housing units to provide small housing units to low income workers, they said.

PC1 of the construction of 2300 housing units at Sangjani had been approved on which construction work would be started soon.

The construction work on the development of 1467 housing units by Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) at G-13 was also under process.

The other two projects of FGEHA, near new Islamabad Airport and Bara Kahu area were under construction which would be completed soon.

It is to be mentioned here that the cost of housing unit is different at different sites whereas maximum cost is Rs 3.2 million for urban areas and Rs two million forPeri-Urban areas.