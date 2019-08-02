NPHP 8400 kanal lands identified in KP for construction of 12,000 houses under NPHP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Housing Department has identified around 84,00 kanal land in three different districts of the province to launch construction of 12,000 houses in first phase of PTI government flagship 'Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP)' for homeless, poor and low income groups.

"Our survey for selection of land sites for NPHP is an advance stage and more than 8400 kanal lands were identified in Peshawar, Swat and Hangu districts for launching of this ambition program in KP,'" Muhammad Waqas Khan, Financial Expert, Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP on Friday.

He said around 4100 kanal land has been identified at Surizai Peshawar, 4000 kanals in Hangu and 300 kanals in Swat. Nearly, 7,50,000 houses would be constructed under this program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Waqas said persons with disabilities, martyrs of police, widows and terrorism affected people of merged districts would be given special relief in payment process.

The PHA would perform facilitator's role in the project and would extend full cooperation to C&W Department, NPHP management and other lines departments for speedy materialization of the project.

With population of 207.7 million, Pakistan was confronted with a major problem of shortage of housing units since long and at least 10 million houses were required by 2025 to cater demands of ever growing population.

The country had been lagging behind in the housing sector owing to the absence of mortgage facility for the low-income class. The house mortgage ratio in India stood at 10 percent and in Western world 80 to 90 percent, but in Pakistan it was far below at just 0.2 percent.

Khyber Pakhtukhwa was also facing an acute shortfall of housing units as housing facility was available only to 3.845 million households against a huge population of 30.052 million having an average annual growth rate of 2.89 percent during 1998-2017.

Only 0.558 million households enjoy housing facility in erstwhile FATA against a total population of 5.01 million, registering an average annual growth of 2.41pc during the said period.

The project has the potential to boost 40 other allied industries besides providing a golden opportunity for individuals who want to invest in these schemes for financial gains.

Influx of Afghan refugees, migration of tribal people of erstwhile FATA and masses from other far flung districts like Chitral, Kohistan, Batagram, DI Khan etc for better socioeconomic services have put extra pressure on housing units in Peshawar with 40.269 million people having an annual population growth of 3.99pc. This situation has resulted an substantial increase in prices of properties and rent of houses in recent years in Peshawar.

The price of five marla house in Hayatabad Peshawar is ranged between Rs120-130 million whereas same house on rent is available on Rs 35000-40,000 these days, which is beyond purchasing power of poor, middle and salary class.

"Despite my 41 years service in Government department, I can't able to construct even a three marla house in Peshawar due to high cost of land and construction materials," Misal Khan, a retired government servant told APP.

He said low income groups and employees were paying their hard earned money as house rent for entire life as they are unable to construct a two-room house for their families due to rapid increase in land and construction prices in Peshawar that needed to be checked.

"NPHP is a momentous step to make poor people become master of their own house," he said.

"I have paid over Rs 20 lakh hard earned money as house rent during last 10 years and there is no let up in this painful activity till now," Nasir Ali, an employee of public sector organization told APP.

The project was under a ray of hope for poor people as under this project five million houses would be constructed for homeless, labourers, farmers and poor people of Pakistan, Nasir Ali said.

Like, Nasir and Misal Khan, hundreds of thousands of homeless and poor people are registering themselves with NADRA to get their own house.

The launching of registration process has created widespread jubilation among homeless and poor people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa as completion of this mega project would immensely ease their financial woes.