NPHP starts various projects for constructing 5 mln houses: Senate told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday told the Senate that various projects have been started under Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) to realize the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction of five million houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday told the Senate that various projects have been started under Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) to realize the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction of five million houses.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said 45,000 low cost housing units were under construction all over the country including in Lahore, Nowshera, Islamabad and Peshawar.

He said that the private sectors have submitted 180 proposals to Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority for construction of more than three million housing units.

Out of these, 45 projects comprising seventy thousand housing units have been shortlisted. Work on these projects would start very soon.

The adviser said a project of approximately 2300 houses at government land in Islamabad was in its evaluation process and would be accomplished soon.

Babar Awan said the peri-urban housing project has been started under which 41sites for construction of 10,239 low cost housing units have been identified.

Ground breaking ceremonies have been held at 12 locations and 17 more locations would be inaugurated in near future.

He said 15,300 housing units were being constructed by Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.