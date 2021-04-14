UrduPoint.com
NPIs For Ramazan Issued In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:44 PM

NPIs for Ramazan issued in islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has issued non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) for the Holy month of Ramazan as the number of cases amid third wave of coronavirus were rising

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has issued non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) for the Holy month of Ramazan as the number of cases amid third wave of coronavirus were rising.

A list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) was issued by the administration on Wednesday.

According to new SOPs, the market timing would be observed from Sehr till 6:00 pm apart from essential services.

Indoor dining would be banned, however, outdoor dining was allowed from iftar till midnight.

Similarly, complete closure of cinemas and shrines would continue to be enforced.

50 percent work from home policy would continue for both public and private sector.

Taraweeh prayers to be organized in open places as far as possible, while routine prayers in mosques to be regulated by already notified SOPs by ICT administration.

Likewise, there would be a complete ban on sports, festivals, cultural/ religious gatherings.

The inter-provincial road travel ban on the weekends would remain in effect.

