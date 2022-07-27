UrduPoint.com

NPLD To Organize National Conference On Urdu Literature For Children

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold a day-long national conference to commemorate diamond jubilee of Urdu literature for children and highlight its importance in the contemporary times

"Seventy Five Years of Urdu Children's Literature" is the title of conference which will be held at the NLPD's headquarters.

The eminent Urdu poet Iftikhar Arif will chair the conference, whereas, renowned poet Ahmad Hatib Siddiqui will grace the occasion as a chief guest.

Other key speakers including Shoaib Mirza, Nazeer Anbalvi, Dr Riaz adil, Azam Kohistani and Tasneem jaffery will also attend the conference.

