NPMC Meeting: Planning Minister asks provinces to go after hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2023) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to review the prices of essential commodities, directing the quarters concerned to maintain food prices and provide relief to the common man.

The minister emphasized zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective Commissions, Deputy Commissioners and Magistrates against the elements involved in hoarders, a news release said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), representatives from all provinces, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Food Security & Industries, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented the price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar and other essential commodities, which remained satisfactory.

The meeting decided that the PBS would give access to its App to the provinces so that prices could be monitored and controlled effectively.

It also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items and directed the relevant stakeholders to reduce this difference to maximize relief for the common man.