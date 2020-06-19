UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NPMC Observes Declining Trend In Inflation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

NPMC observes declining trend in Inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) during its meeting on Friday observed that inflation was on continuously declining trend since January 2020 due to administrative and relief measures of the Federal and provincial governments.

The meeting was chaired by Finance Secretary, while among others, it was attended by the representatives from the provincial governments, Islamabad Capital Territory, Ministries of Industries, Interior, Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, National Food Security & Research, Federal board of Revenue, Competition Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

According to statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the committee was informed that CPI inflation year on year is recorded at 8.2 % in May 2020 over May 2019 and July-May CPI inflation on average reached to 10.9%.

It was also observed that price trend in international market was on declining trend which would augur well for the domestic prices in near future.

The government is proactively taking measures to control the general price level of daily use items at Federal, provincial and district levels.

It has been noticed that Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) which monitors the price movement of 51 essential items on weekly basis recorded an increase of 0.05% for the week ended on 11th June, 2020.

During the week, 10 items recorded decline in their prices while 22 items remain stable. The last week ended on 04th June 2020 recorded a decline of 0.

42 percent.

The chair informed that the recent Cabinet meeting took notice of the price hike in poultry sector.

The chair discussed the matter in details with all stakeholders and examined the demand and supply dynamics of poultry products and directed provincial governments and ICT administration to take strict actions where undue price hike is being made and urged to take comprehensive measures for smooth supply of poultry products.

The provincial representative and ICT administration ensured that they will take all possible measures to improve the situation and the prices will tame down in coming days.

The chair also directed the CCP to share their findings in poultry sector with provincial government and ICT to streamline the recent spike in the prices of poultry sector and play proactive role to control the spike in prices.

NPMC also directed the Ministry of National Food Security to make necessary coordination and consultation with provincial governments in a more vigilant way on the prices of wheat & wheat flour and take immediate measures to ensure smooth supply.

The chair advised that all relevant authorities along with provincial governments should monitor the provision of essential food items at affordable prices and remove the price disparity and keep an eye on undue profit margin as in some cases higher profit margin was also observed.

The provincial governments and ICT administration ensured that they will take strict measures to minimize undue profit margin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Tame Price January May June FBR 2019 2020 Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market All From Government Cabinet Wheat Share Flour

Recent Stories

Defeat in Ladakh blow on India's hegemonic designs ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates to resume scheduled services from Sialkot

10 minutes ago

Hussain Haqqani says he was not allowed to testify ..

15 minutes ago

5 reasons that makes OPPO F15 an all-time HIT!

26 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for maximum facilities at smar ..

32 minutes ago

The Hague Authorities Ban Holding Protest Against ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.