NPO, APO develop demonstration companies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan, developed demonstration companies on "Productivity Enhancement through Chemical Management Systems and Environmental Management Systems".

The APO's role in development of Asia-Pacific region is critical. This was highlighted during a dissemination conference held here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ali Sajid, Tamgha-e-imtiaz, and a renowned Professor & trainer, said:" Working together with the NPO Pakistan, we would be able to find solutions to long-standing problems of the industry".

NPO CEO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry welcomed the delegates and apprised the participants about the NPO and APO services. He said that the program would develop a deeper understanding of industrial processes incorporating the latest knowledge on environmental management and techniques to controll pollution.

The demonstration company project is part of APO's initiatives to promote the adoption of productivity concepts through CMS and the ISO 14001:2015 EMS.

Through the demonstration and replication of the improvement journey, the multiplier effects of the project can be expanded to other organizations in the country so that they can embark on similar initiatives in supporting sustainable development and promoting productivity improvement.

There is growing interest in sustainable practices such as waste management, water and air pollution control, and solid waste pollution control. The industrial sector of Pakistan needs to enhance its capability through process optimization, chemical management, and waste management to minimize the negative impacts of its operations on the environment. Therefore, promoting CMS and EMS through the creation of model companies in the country can be considered as one viable endeavor for finding sustainable solutions to the challenges.

Pakistan has prioritized meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and was the firstcountry to adopt the SDG 2030 agenda through a unanimous resolution of Parliament.