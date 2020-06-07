NPO launches online training sessions

SIALKOT, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :-:National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan with the collaboration of Asian Productivity Organization (Tokyo) launched online training sessions for capacity building of professionals.

This was stated by NPO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry here on Sunday.

Talking to mediamen ,he said that due to current pandemic situation,online services will help to trained professionals at their homes.He added that APO was playing role in transforming member economies and introduced several programmes on smart transformation for industry, public, agriculture and services sectors development.

Alamgir lauded the efforts of the APO team, NPO team members and stakeholders including Pakistan Engineering Council and Fatima Jinnah Women University (Karachi) .

They collectively organized a programme "Knowledge Management" for multiplying effect of knowledge shard by the international expert from UK Ron Young.

He added that NPO with the consultation of APO and stakeholders will share important topics soon and as many as 224 participants from the industrial sector, academia, government and private organization would be get benefit.

Arsyoni Buana, Programme Officer, Member Country Service Division Directorate Japan appreciated the efforts of NPO Pakistan and said that the programme was up to mark and offered more such online training sessions on new topics in near future.