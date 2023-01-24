NPO organizes workshop on innovation led productivity growth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Japan organized one day workshop on Tuesday here at Serena Hotel.

In the economic productivity workshop, the speaker stressed productivity-led economic growth in Pakistan and said that there is a need to increase productivity in the country's industrial sector.

Addressing the workshop, the speakers said that research and development, technology and skilled and innovated manpower are extremely important to increase economic productivity.

The workshop themed "APO Vision 2025, Inclusive, Innovation-Led Productivity Growth in the Asia-Pacific" was co- organized by National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo Japan.

The experts said the current account deficit in Pakistan is difficult to resolve without increasing export and foreign investment. To bring export and foreign investment, he said, it was necessary to bring productivity and enhance the output of industrial sector.

Meanwhile, while addressing the audience, businessmen and individualists said that technology and manpower can play an important role in the productivity of the country. They said that currently NPO has a very important role to increase productivity in Pakistan. They said that cooperation between NPO and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry was important in terms of enhancement of productivity in Pakistan at this time.

They said that all sectors of the country can be developed through innovation and modern research, adding USA had made progress due to innovation. They said that there was a need to extend information technology to more sectors in the country which can increase productivity.

Speakers stressed that smart ideas are needed in the country, which will enhance economic productivity in the country and increase economic opportunities. They said that automation of public and private sector in the country is necessary for economic productivity and innovation.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Ali Sajid, an expert in productivity, said that industrial and agricultural productivity is very important to strengthen the country's economy.

He said that economic productivity is the main driver of sustainable economic development in the country. Ali Sajid said that the productive culture in the country needs to acquire a productive capacity in industrial sector which must be worked on by the NPO.

To increase innovation and productivity, he underlined the need for close linkages between academia and industry.

He said political stability also comes from economic development, while politicians need to work for political stability first. He said that there was no concept of productivity without quality, therefore industrial and agricultural quality is essential.

The countries which are developed, including America and China, have created wealth only through innovation.

Similarly, our regional countries developed agriculture by increasing innovation and productivity in agriculture. He said that the reason for the lack of industrial productivity was that stakeholders are not consulted here. He said that the economic development of Korea, Japan and Vietnam is mainly due to innovation and productivity.

On this occasion, General Manager NPO Wajih Ahmed Abbasi said that NPO was working on bringing the productivity culture to market the country in global market. He said that we are starting to gain productivity in the country which is having a positive impact. Wajih said we are currently working on productivity drive and the role of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, schools, colleges and universities was important in this regard. He assured the private sector of the country is in full cooperation and we are also working on the future vision.

He said that NPO is working on Productivity Vision 2025 which will increase industrial efficiency in the country.