NPO Pakistan, APO organize workshop on Agriculture productivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) National Productivity Organization (NPO) Pakistan in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Tokyo, Japan on Monday organized an international workshop on Improving Agricultural Productivity through mechanization.

The opening ceremony was held in Lahore, said a press release issued here.

The said workshop will be attended by 19 overseas participants from 10 APO member countries, 07 local participants and sessions will be delivered by international resource speakers from Japan, Thailand and Pakistan.

The main aim of this workshop is to promote understanding of the latest technologies and measures for mechanization in agriculture, policies and frameworks to support mechanization on small farms. Farm mechanization is viewed as a package of technology to ensure timely field operations, increased productivity, reduced crop losses and improved quality of grain or product.

Sikandar Mustafa, Chairman, Millat group of companies and Millat Tractors as Chief guest in his opening remarks on the Day International workshop improving agricultural productivity through mechanization appreciated the APO’s role in the development of the Asia-Pacific region.

He further deliberated that it was the time to revitalize our commitment and to strive to achieve APO’s vision of “Inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific”.

He welcomed the international delegates and conveyed his gratitude to APO and NPO for addressing this important topic. he further added that working in tandem with APO, Pakistan will be able to find solutions to long-standing issues of productivity.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the international workshop on improving agricultural productivity through mechanization on Monday 6th November 2023.

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is facilitating to complement and strengthen the Ministry’s mandate through its vision of “Economically Productive and Globally Competitive Pakistan”. NPO is solely responsible for Productivity & Quality enhancement in Pakistan.

Toshinori Mitsunaga, Program Officer APO, Tokyo, Japan expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for their sincere efforts to continue Productivity Movement.

He also appreciated the efforts of APO Country Director for his strong leadership and support; and NPO head for the keen interest. He also mentioned the APO & NPO team for their efforts for Productivity enhancement in the region. Mr. Mitsunaga, apprised the participants about the APO’s Journey of success stories and major achievements in the region.

CEO NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry thanked the chief guest Chairman, Millat group of companies and APO Program officer for their presence and time.

He welcomed all the participants and resource persons. He said that Vision of MoI&P is to “To Achieve Efficient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrial Development.” He said with an estimated 48 million hectares of arable land, there exists a sizeable potential for improving efficiencies, yield, and productivity of the agriculture sector with better farm equipment and machinery. The Government of Pakistan is committed to support this sector, with the hope that the country can increase yields and exports of Primary crops, fruit and vegetables, poultry, and dairy products - and in doing so become an important supplier for the region. To achieve this objective, the government is encouraging increasing private-sector interventions, and investment by offering several direct and indirect assistance programs.