'NPO playing pivotal role in promotion of new technologies'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) is playing a pivotal role in promotion of new technologies at the grass root level to bring qualitative as well as quantitative improvement in the industrial sector, said Abdul Qayyum in-charge NPO Faisalabad.

He was addressing an awareness session on "Quality and Productivity" in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). The session was attended by owners and directors of the industrial units.

He said that on the directives of Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Productivity Organization (NPO), awareness sessions are being organized regularly on the innovative topics and challenges emerging at the global level.

He said that the ultimate objective of these sessions is to convince industrialists to switch over to the new technologies to enhance their skills and productivity which is a prerequisite to enhance exports.

He also introduced resource person Dr. Ali Sajid, and said that he is a versatile speaker and has full grip on the subject of quality and productivity.

Dr. Ali Sajid explained in detail the new technologies and strategies being used to improve the quality and productivity and said that technology is changing at a much faster pace to minimize expenditure and improve the quality of the products. He said that we must switch over to these technologies to improve the quality of our products. He was optimistic that our industrialists would discuss and adopt new technologies to produce quality products by trimming their cost of production.

Resource person also responded to the questions of the participants and said that they could contact him at any time in case of any problem relating to the quality and productivity.