NPO to avail assistance of international experts to help promote honey, zaitoon in country

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) will seek assistance from international experts to help promote production of "Honey and Zaitoon(Olive)" in the country.

According to official sources, Ministry of Industries and Production will contact progress farmers and agriculture universities in the country and convince them to work on profiting generating honey and zaitoon.

The intending progressive farmers will be provided technical assistance. Similarly, hurdles in way of promotion of the honey and zaitoon would also be addressed.

NPO will also seek proposals from farmers and universities academics.

The international experts will impart special guidelines and practical training to the farmers.

They will also visit different areas as follow up for further guidance and also trace suitable sites for production of honey and zaitoon.