NPO To Organize Webinar On 'PPIC' On Jan 27

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 02:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize a webinar on "Production Planning and Inventory Control (PPIC)' on January 27.

The PPIC helps organization to reduce cost of production by managing the resources and effectively controlling the inventory, according to NPO document.

The workshop provide information about introduction to operation and production management, design of goods and services, facility layout and design, production scheduling and lean management, human resource, job design, work measurement, inventory management and inventory control techniques.

The programme has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders, supervisors and students.

