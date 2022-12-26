NPO to organize webinar on 'Project Planning, Process & Quality Initiatives'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a training course on "Project Planning, Process and Quality Initiatives" on December 29 (Thursday).

The main goal of the programme is to adequately plan the time, cost and resources needed for the project to eliminate the risk factor, according to an NPO document shared.

The objective of the webinar is to establish business requirements, establish cost, schedule list of deliverables and delivery dates and establish resource plans.

The workshop will also provide information related to project planning, the five stages of project planning, quality management plan and its importance.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.