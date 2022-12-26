UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'Project Planning, Process & Quality Initiatives'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NPO to organize webinar on 'Project Planning, Process & Quality Initiatives'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a training course on "Project Planning, Process and Quality Initiatives" on December 29 (Thursday).

The main goal of the programme is to adequately plan the time, cost and resources needed for the project to eliminate the risk factor, according to an NPO document shared.

The objective of the webinar is to establish business requirements, establish cost, schedule list of deliverables and delivery dates and establish resource plans.

The workshop will also provide information related to project planning, the five stages of project planning, quality management plan and its importance.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

Related Topics

Business December (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited NPO

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

58 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

1 hour ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

2 hours ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.