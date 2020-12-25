UrduPoint.com
NPPMCL Pays Rs 5.69b To Pakistan Development Fund Limited

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

NPPMCL pays Rs 5.69b to Pakistan Development Fund Limited

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Power Parks Management Company (Pvt) Limited (NPPMCL), a public sector power generation company, paid Rs 5.69 billion to the Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL).

According to an NPPMCL news release issued here Friday, the company paid the amount as part repayment of debt of Rs 32 billion acquired for establishment of 1,230MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang and 1,223MW Combined Cycle Power Plant Balloki, Kasur.

To date, the NPPMCL has supplied 38 billion units of electricity into the national grid and contributed approximately 10 per cent electricity in the total generation of the country in previous fiscal year.

The NPPMCL was committed for continuous electricity supply across the country that would definitely ensure brighter future of Pakistan, the news release mentioned.

