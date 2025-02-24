NP’s Chief Dr. Malik Calls On CM Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) National Party (NP)’s Chief, former Chief Minister, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday here.
The political situation, law and order, and development projects were discussed in the meeting.
Both leaders agreed on measures for the development of the province, improvement of law and order situation and the welfare of the people.
Balochistan Chief Minister said that the development of the province and the welfare of the people are the top priority of the government saying that practical steps is being taken to improve law and situation after elimination of terrorism activities through contribution of the security forces and public.
He said that we want to take all parties together for peace, stability, and development in Balochistan, we would work for the betterment of the province under political consultation.
He said that the cooperation of all political parties with government is essential for progress of the province.
