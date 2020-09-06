NPT holds special function to mark Defence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Tehreek-i-Pakistan Workers Trust, Chairman Justice (R) Mian Mehboob Ahmad said on Sunday that valiant armed forces of Pakistan gave a severe blow to enemy during 1965 war.

He said this while addressing an online ceremony organized by Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust and Tehreek-i-Pakistan Workers Trust in connection with Defence Day here.

The ceremony was started with the recitation, followed by Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said, "Our spirit of unity is the biggest weapon against enemy." He said that nations succeed with the help of resources and the spirit of struggle.

Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf said that September 6, 1965 was the moment of pride in the national history.

He said, "We need to forge unity among our ranks to face any challenge." Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum said that during 1965 war, India badly failed in meeting its nefarious designs.

He paid tribute to the brave soldiers of Pak Army and added that the country was united for the integrity of the motherland.

1965 War Ghazi Air Vice Marshal (R) Umar Farooq said that during the war, Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its forces.

He shared some tales of bravery and valour of Pak Army during 1965 war.

Ghazi Brig (R) Hamid Saeed Akhtar said, "It is vital to inculcate our glorious values among our new generation." He said that during 1965 war, Allah Almighty blessed Pak armed forces with a lot of hidden support.

Ghazi Col (R) Abdul Rauf Magsi, Ghazi Col (R) Muhammad Shahbaz also paid tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war.

Political and Social leader Begum Mehnaz Rafi said that during 1965 the morale of artists was worth seeing, adding that they worked without money and played their role in keeping the morale of people and our heroes high.

Shahid Rashid said, "Pakistan Army is among the best capable forces in the world."He said that even today India was conspiring against Pakistan to destabiliseit but it would never succeed in doing so.