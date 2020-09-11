UrduPoint.com
NPT Organises Special Sitting On Death Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam

Fri 11th September 2020

NPT organises special sitting on death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) Friday organised a special sitting on the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) Friday organised a special sitting on the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan here.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, former president and NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar, former finance minister Sartaj Aziz, NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf, SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik, Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Begum Mehnez Rafi and other prominent personalities addressed the sitting.

The speakers paid tribute to the great leader, who passed away in 1948, only a year after the country got independence. They also shed light on Quaid's life, his political vision, principals and struggle for independent homeland, "We got this homeland with the blessings of Allah Almighty and the untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam," they added.

The speakers said that the Quaid-e-Azam united Muslims of the Subcontinent in the shape of a nation for acquiring a separate homeland.

They said that Quaid's dream of making Pakistan an Islamic, democratic, welfare state was incomplete and urged that everyone should play its role for achieving it.

They emphasised that principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline must be followed to overcome difficulties and problems for realisation of the Quaid's dream.

The NPT also held Quran Khawani for the soul of Pakistan's founding father at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan and Aiwan Quaid-e-Azam, separately.

