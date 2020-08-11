UrduPoint.com
NPT Setup Camps For I-Day Preperations

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:22 PM

NPT setup camps for I-Day preperations

Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Tuesday set up special stalls at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam to celebrate Independence Day (August 14) with zeal and enthusiasm

A spokesman for NPT told APP here that Independence Day related items including national flags, buntings, badges, posters, stickers and candles and others were placed at the stalls to attract the attention of the people. The people, especially children, were enthusiastically visiting these stalls to decorate their homes on the Day.He said that a flag hoisting ceremony would be held on August 14 at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam to mark Independence Day, in which a large number of gold medalist workers of the Pakistan Movement would participate.

The NPT has also got published a book regarding the struggle and sacrifices of Muslims in freedom movement, he added.

On the I-Day, national anthem would be played during the flag hoisting ceremony while the students would sing national songs for the guests of the ceremony. The participants would also visit monuments like Martyrs Tower at Madar-i-Millat Park.

He said that special lectures and programs were also being organized in Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan to pay respect to those patriotic leaders because of whom this nation was breathing an air of freedom.

