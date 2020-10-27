NPT tales out rallies to mark Kashmir black day

The Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Tuesday staged protest demonstrations and took out rallies to mark Kashmir black day against Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Tuesday staged protest demonstrations and took out rallies to mark Kashmir black day against Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf, Kashmiri leader Maulana Muhammad Shafi, Farood Khan Azad, Khalid Mehmood, Dr Bushra Samina, NPT workers and people from different walks of life participated in the rallies.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with pro-Kashmir and anti-India slogans, condemning Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Speakers said that founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed Kashmir Pakistan's jugular vein and Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

Indian forces had been using every cruelty and torture on innocent Kashmiri people but was failed to deter their determination for right to self determination.

They said all the Pakistani nation was standing in support of Kashmiri brethren till the issue was resolved under the resolutions passed by the United Nations aspirations of its people.