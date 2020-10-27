UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NPT Tales Out Rallies To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:32 PM

NPT tales out rallies to mark Kashmir black day

The Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Tuesday staged protest demonstrations and took out rallies to mark Kashmir black day against Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Tuesday staged protest demonstrations and took out rallies to mark Kashmir black day against Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf, Kashmiri leader Maulana Muhammad Shafi, Farood Khan Azad, Khalid Mehmood, Dr Bushra Samina, NPT workers and people from different walks of life participated in the rallies.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with pro-Kashmir and anti-India slogans, condemning Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Speakers said that founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had termed Kashmir Pakistan's jugular vein and Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

Indian forces had been using every cruelty and torture on innocent Kashmiri people but was failed to deter their determination for right to self determination.

They said all the Pakistani nation was standing in support of Kashmiri brethren till the issue was resolved under the resolutions passed by the United Nations aspirations of its people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest United Nations Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu All From

Recent Stories

UK Government Faces Fresh Legal Challenge Over Arm ..

18 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab approves release of 25,000-t ..

19 seconds ago

Punjab Governor, Chief Minister lead rally to mark ..

21 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves 58 more seats for AJ ..

22 seconds ago

Iran Records Highest Rate of COVID-19 Deaths, Infe ..

17 minutes ago

GPKSC holds black day rally against continual Ind ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.