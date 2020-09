The Nazria Pakistan Trust will hold Quran Khawani on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on September 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Nazria Pakistan Trust will hold Quran Khawani on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on September 11.

According to the NPT sources on Wednesday, two separate sittings of Quran Khawani will be arranged at Aiwan e Karkunan e Pakistan, Sharah e Quaid-e-Azam and Aiwan e Quaid-e-Azam, Johor Town.

A special online programme will also be organized to pay homage to the great leaderin which scholars, intellectuals and workers of the Pakistan Freedom Movement willparticipate.