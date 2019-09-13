UrduPoint.com
NPT To Organise 'Pegham-e-Pakistan Conference'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:37 PM

NPT to organise 'Pegham-e-Pakistan Conference'

The Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) will organise a 'Pegham-e-Pakistan Conference' at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) will organise a 'Pegham-e-Pakistan Conference' at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan, here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the conference will be held with the coordination of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust.

Renowned intellectuals, writers, politician and journalists will address the conference and highlight the sacrifices of political workers of the Pakistan Movement.

