UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NPT To Organise Protest Against Indian Atrocities In Held Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

NPT to organise protest against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) will organise demonstrations and protest gatherings against the human rights' violations and atrocities by the Indian armed forced in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A spokesperson for the NPT said that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices during their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

The NPT said arrangements had also been made in the provincial capital to hold various programmes to condemn the illegal occupation by India of Kashmir.

The black day observance will highlight the 73 year-old still ongoing struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination.

Several programmes, including rallies and seminars, would be held throughout the country to ex-press solidarity with the people of Illegally occupied Kashmir.

A number of programmes depicting the plight of Kashmiris, whereas radio and television channels would mark the day with special transmissions in which prominent political and social personalities would voice their opinion against the human rights violations of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Jammu TV

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

13 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

43 minutes ago

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, ..

43 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a key milestone in reinf ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.