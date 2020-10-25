NPT to organise protest against Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) will organise demonstrations and protest gatherings against the human rights' violations and atrocities by the Indian armed forced in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A spokesperson for the NPT said that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices during their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

The NPT said arrangements had also been made in the provincial capital to hold various programmes to condemn the illegal occupation by India of Kashmir.

The black day observance will highlight the 73 year-old still ongoing struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination.

Several programmes, including rallies and seminars, would be held throughout the country to ex-press solidarity with the people of Illegally occupied Kashmir.

A number of programmes depicting the plight of Kashmiris, whereas radio and television channels would mark the day with special transmissions in which prominent political and social personalities would voice their opinion against the human rights violations of Kashmiris.