NPT to organise special sitting on Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A special sitting will be held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan on February 5 in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) has organised the event and former Lahore High Court chief justice Mian Mehboob Ahmad will chair it.

Intellectuals, Kashmiri leaders and others will address the sitting, which would start at 10.30 am on February 5.

Traditionally, the day is marked to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

Civil society organizations, political parties, educational institutions, human rights activists and Kashmiris have planned special programs, rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums in connection with the day.