UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NPT To Organise Special Sitting On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:34 PM

NPT to organise special sitting on Kashmir Solidarity Day

A special sitting will be held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan on February 5 in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A special sitting will be held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan on February 5 in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) has organised the event and former Lahore High Court chief justice Mian Mehboob Ahmad will chair it.

Intellectuals, Kashmiri leaders and others will address the sitting, which would start at 10.30 am on February 5.

Traditionally, the day is marked to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

Civil society organizations, political parties, educational institutions, human rights activists and Kashmiris have planned special programs, rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums in connection with the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Resolution Lahore High Court United Nations February Event

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology lau ..

20 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises Health and Wellness Week

21 minutes ago

ADIO launches ESG policy to foster long-term, sust ..

21 minutes ago

Experts call for more international cooperation to ..

2 minutes ago

UNESCO declares Lahore as city of Literature

2 minutes ago

Compliance of OPEC+ States With Oil Cuts in Decemb ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.