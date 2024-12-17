NPU delegation visits Safe City Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Naval Provost Unit (NPU) of Naval Police Headquarters visited Safe City Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Deputy Director Technical Safe City welcomed the delegation, according to the public relations officer.

He said that the delegation visited the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras and the police operations center hall. The delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the Naval Police delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad was playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. They were told that the modern cameras of Safe City were playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. Additionally, facial recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. They expressed special gratitude to the Safe City team for this successful visit.