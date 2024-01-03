NRA starts comprehensive programme for training of prisoners: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Chairman Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin (NRA), Khurshid Ahmed Nadeem has said the authority is starting a comprehensive program to improve the mental level and training of prisoners in Jails across the country.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem said that the main purpose of establishing the authority is to take practical steps in the society in light of the Last Prophet's life.

Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem further said that there is a desire to start different level programs to improve the condition of the people imprisoned in the jails and in this process, the assistance and consultation will be taken from the government as well as the civil society.

Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRA) is preparing a special program for women and children in prisons under the title "Mercy for All" so that they can be a useful citizens of the society.

He said the role of mosques and media should be very important and responsible in making the society a peaceful and dignified. The content regarding Seerat of Holy Prophet will also be ensured in spiritual places (Khanqahs'), adding, the training sessions will be held for journalists.

However, the training programs are also being started for teachers.

With the cooperation of National Curriculum Council (NCC), we are going to make Seerat-e-Nabi a part of the curriculum, he informed. Meanwhile, Chairman NRA said that the social media wing is being made active for public training and work has been started on the YouTube channel to create awareness about the teachings of the Holy Prophet.

He went on saying that all educational boards are being taken on board to make questions regarding ethics and Seerat as part of the curriculum.

Rehmatul Alameen Jamia Mosques will be built at district level, where people belonging to all school of thoughts will be able to offer prayers, adding, there doors will also be open for women. These will be social centers, which will work for inter-religion harmony. We will make this authority active even for non-Muslims, because the Holy Prophet was sent not only for the Muslims, but as a mercy to the world".

The International Scholars are being invited, while National Seerat Conference will be organised, he concluded.