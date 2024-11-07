NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh

In connection with its collaboration activities, the NRKNA was honored to welcome a diverse delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh, representing Civil Society Support Program, Umerkot Citizens Forum, District Women Group Umerkot, Sindh Abadbi Sangat, and other organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) In connection with its collaboration activities, the NRKNA was honored to welcome a diverse delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh, representing Civil Society Support Program, Umerkot Citizens Forum, District Women Group Umerkot, Sindh Abadbi Sangat, and other organizations.

The delegation included members of various religious backgrounds, including the Muslims and Non-Muslims, said a press release on Thursday.

Chairman of NRKNA, Mr Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, warmly greeted the guests and provided an insightful briefing about the National Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA), sharing updates on key initiatives, especially those promoting Interfaith Harmony under the guiding motto: "Rehmat sab ke liyay" - "Mercy for All.

He also shared the progress report of the NRKNA for the year 2023-24.

Mir Hassam, Manager of CSSP, along with other guests, praised NRKNA’s efforts and offered valuable suggestions for enhancing interfaith harmony inspired by the teachings of the Seerat un Nabi (PBUH).

Director of NRKNA, Mr Suhail Bin Aziz, also addressed the gathering, highlighting various activities of the Authority.

The visit concluded with a thoughtful exchange of souvenirs, symbolizing the shared commitment to unity and compassion.