NRKNA, ICESCO To Co-organize A Regional Conference In April 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 09:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the National Rahmatul Lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) on Thursday decided to co-organize a regional conference in Pakistan in April 2025 to highlight Islamic values of character education.

The conference will bring together representatives from regional Islamic countries, including Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and other Muslim nations, said a press release.

The educational head of ICESCO, Khadija Tusi, visited the NRKNA office and engaged in a high-level meeting to explore the areas of mutual interest and foster collaboration between the two organizations. She was accompanied by the education expert of ICESCO, Waqas Afridi.

They were warmly welcomed by Chairman NRKNA, Mr Khurshid Nadeem, and Director General Zafar Malik and also given a comprehensive presentation on the history, mandate, and initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Khadija Tusi appreciated the remarkable progress made by the NRKNA within a short period.

“I am deeply impressed by the NRKNA’s Character Education initiative, which is truly the need of the hour.” Tusi remarked.

She further said that ICESCO will support the NRKNA in critical areas such as teacher training, comparative analysis of curricula in Islamic countries, and strategies to address the Islamophobia issue and also to counter the misconceptions spread about islam.

Both organizations showed commitment to future cooperation and a shared vision of nurturing future generations through values-based education and fostering unity among the Muslim world.

