NRKNA Introduces Comprehensive Program To Foster Values-based Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

NRKNA introduces comprehensive program to foster values-based education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) In a landmark achievement, the National Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) on Friday has unveiled Pakistan's first-ever Character education Curriculum, a revolutionary initiative designed to inspire students from Early Childhood Education (ECE) to Grade 12.

This collaborative effort with public and private organizations aims to cultivate a responsible and inclusive society, drawing inspiration from the teachings and legacy of Rasulullah (PBUH).

The launch event was attended by officials, including Federal Secretary for Education Mr Muhyuddin Wani, NRKNA Chairman Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, DG Authority Zafar Malik and other prominent figures.

This comprehensive curriculum marks a significant step towards nurturing the minds and hearts of Pakistan's future generations, empowering them to become compassionate leaders and responsible citizens. Let us celebrate this momentous achievement and look forward to a brighter future for the nation.

