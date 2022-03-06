UrduPoint.com

NRO Seekers Can Inflict No Harm On Govt: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

NRO seekers can inflict no harm on govt: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, in a response to the statements, on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) seekers could not inflict any harm on the government.

The SAPM lambasted the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chair in his statement release here.

Gill said the government was not under pressure, as boosted by the Opposition, rather, those whole plundered the country's were in a fix. "The looters of national exchequer are facing pressure due to bail in corruption and money laundering cases," he added.

The SAPM said in the patronage of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal, Sindh province was under the control of dacoits. "Bilawal Zardari is fulfilling his passion for speeches by gathering hired people, whereas it may serve the purpose to cure Bilawal's urdu by repeated speeches," Dr Shahbaz Gill said.

He mentioned that Bilawal, who was on Zardari's corruption saving campaign, would return unsuccessful. "Those who beg for power from external forces cannot belong to Pakistan," the SAPM noted.

The government has given the Opposition a tough time and they would suffer similar fate again, Dr Shahbaz Gill concluded.

>