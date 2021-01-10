NRO to opposition an ease for me but disastrous for country: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said any NRO to the opposition leaders for their corruption cases would ease out his life but it would be disastrous for the country.

"Any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) will make my life far easier but it will be disastrous for the country. During last ten years, they had given NROs to each other and consequently the country's debt swelled fourfold. Then no one was questioning anyone. There was same NAB (National Accountability Bureau) which was disturbing none at that time," the prime minister said in a conversation with the digital media publishers and broadcasters.

During an hour long interaction with audience comprising journalists, social activists, YouTubers and educationists with huge following on social media, Imran Khan recalled both the NROs were given by Pervez Musharraf, which had damaged the country to a great extent. They had overburdened the country under debts that half of the revenue today went to debt payment leaving the government with short of resources to spend for public welfare.

He said any such exemption undermined the nation's moral standards which the opposition leaders had unfortunately done, with even the media showing leniency towards their corruption of multimillion rupees, ignoring its real role of a watchdog.

He said no one in any civilized country could ever think of its prime minister or foreign minister doing job in a Dubai firm just to launder the money abroad.

The prime minister said the moral downfall preceded the economic downfall of any nation. Some third world nations with plenty of natural resources were poor just because their leaders were involved in corruption.

He said it took long and required tough decisions to challenge the status quo, and exemplified China which jailed its over 400 ministerial level people for their corruption and thus elevated the nation out of poverty.

Imran Khan viewed the least corrupt governments were the most prosperous.

He said in order to change the society and mindset, the nation would have to consider the corruption as an evil, otherwise it could not be eliminated just through law enforcement.

Calling it a "classic case", the prime minister referred to a question by a news anchor as to why Khawaja Asif was jailed for corruption of "just" Rs 220 million. It reflected the downing of a nation's morality, he added.

