NRSP Announces Launch Of GCF-Funded $50 Mln Climaventures Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) on Thursday announced the launch of its $50 million Climaventures Programme.
The NRSP acknowledged the role of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for their unwavering support, a news release said.
The Green Climate Fund committed $25 million to Climaventures at its 40th board Meeting held in Korea on October 22.
Investment Officer of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Henry Gonzalez said, ‘’We are proud to support Climaventures, a pioneering initiative that develops homegrown climate solutions by leveraging Pakistan’s growing start-up ecosystem. The project aims to demonstrate that local climate needs can be met affordably, with strong demand for climate products and services, while offering investors financial returns on climate impact.’’
Climaventures is poised to be a groundbreaking initiative designed to kickstart Pakistan’s climate startup ecosystem and accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.
Pakistani Board Member of the GCF, Nauman Bashir Bhatti said, “I congratulate NRSP for the approval of the project. Although this is Pakistan’s 9th project for which the GCF Board has approved funding, it is the first indigenously conceived and designed equity project from Pakistan’s direct access entity aimed at mobilizing the domestic private sector for climate action in Pakistan.
’’
Venture Accelerator, the foundational component with a size of USD 10 million, will provide financial and technical support to ideation-stage climate-focused businesses, helping them develop and scale their climate products.
The Climaventures Fund, a first-of-its-kind USD 40 million equity fund with a USD 15 million first losscovering anchor commitment from the GCF, will provide the much needed financial and strategic support to Pakistan-based early-stage climate ventures, fostering the development of scalable climate solutions across the country. Sarmayacar, the first financial institution to introduce the venture capital asset class in Pakistan, has been entrusted with managing the fund.
Together, the two components aim to fill a critical funding gap for climate technology start-ups, providing both technical assistance and direct venture investment to businesses working on addressing climate change –aiming to mitigate 3.5 mtCO2eq and benefit close to 6 million people of the climate-vulnerable population of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio to be exterminated from province: CM1 second ago
-
Newly inducted Civil Judges complete pre-Service training at judicial academy4 seconds ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers in DI Khan8 seconds ago
-
Music festival held to mark Pak-Korea Cultural Week11 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 600-litre substandard beverages10 minutes ago
-
14 held during operation; drugs, arms, ammunition recovered in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day: Indian Forces' continued oppression root cause of indigenous freedom movement in ..20 minutes ago
-
US Consulate inaugurates English access scholarship programme20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Cadet College at Isa Khel20 minutes ago
-
Administration launches operation against illegal filling stations30 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid emphasizes importance of skill development30 minutes ago
-
DC Tank for better services to citizens30 minutes ago