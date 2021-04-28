UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NRTC To Present Two Prototypes Of EVM To Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

NRTC to present two prototypes of EVM to Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has prepared two prototypes of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) which would be presented to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for inspection.

Officials during his visit to NRTC, Haripur on Wednesday informed Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz who visited the various sections of the NRTC and reviewed the ongoing work.

He was given a detailed briefing on the research and equipments being developed at the department.

The Federal minister was further informed that the NRTC has acquired the full capability to manufacture world class ventilators and is awaiting FDA approval in this regard.

The minister was briefed that 109 faulty ventilators were made usable with the efforts of NRTC during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Shibli Faraz said that the future of Pakistan is linked to science and research and Pakistanis as a nation must move forward in this field so that the country can be brought at par with the developed countries.

The federal government highly appreciated the efforts of the NRTC in this regard.

Shibli Faraz said that transparent elections are indispensable for strengthening democracy in the country.

The use of technology in this regard is an important need of the hour.

He said that under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Ministry of Science and Technology was fully committed to ensure the use of technology in elections.

He stressed the need to ensure transparency and comprehensibility in the manufacturing of EVMs as it would earn the trust of political parties, institutions and the people.

He added that the success of EVMs depend on ensuring that the votes are not stolen.

The federal minister said that acquiring capability to manufacture world class ventilators by NRTC is a welcoming sign.

He said that the NRTC significantly reduced the burden on the health-care system during the pandemic through making the faulty ventilators usable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Democracy Visit Haripur Government

Recent Stories

Role of Army lauded amid unfolding crisis: Mian Za ..

13 minutes ago

UAE Health Council discusses mechanisms of support ..

25 minutes ago

Huawei announced Business Results of Q1 2021

31 minutes ago

Renders expose the design of most awaited Infinix ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance to host ‘Zayed: A Source ..

40 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.