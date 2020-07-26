PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology on Sunday visited National Radio and Telecom Corporation at Haripur and appreciated the entire team of NRTC for their great services in IT sector.

Managing Director NRTC, Brig.

Tofique Ahmed gave a detailed briefing about corporation's history, sectors of research, and products and services.

The NRTC has become the first organization in which has indigenously developed and started local manufacturing of portable Ventilators named "SafeVent SP100" and many other products in Pakistan.

Ziaullah Bangash said PTI led KP govt would strongly support any initiative to harness the youth's potential, and work closely with the NRTC for Digitalization of the province and promoting IT sector.