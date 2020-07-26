UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NRTC's Contribution In IT Sector Laudable: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

NRTC's contribution in IT sector laudable: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology on Sunday visited National Radio and Telecom Corporation at Haripur and appreciated the entire team of NRTC for their great services in IT sector.

Managing Director NRTC, Brig.

Tofique Ahmed gave a detailed briefing about corporation's history, sectors of research, and products and services.

The NRTC has become the first organization in which has indigenously developed and started local manufacturing of portable Ventilators named "SafeVent SP100" and many other products in Pakistan.

Ziaullah Bangash said PTI led KP govt would strongly support any initiative to harness the youth's potential, and work closely with the NRTC for Digitalization of the province and promoting IT sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Haripur Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Media professionals share expertise with students ..

13 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.99 million, d ..

58 minutes ago

Over 5,700 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in th ..

59 minutes ago

RTA uses big data to monitor physical distancing o ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post introduces digital location manageme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.