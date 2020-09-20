UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NS Ousted As Result Of Respecting Vote: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

NS ousted as result of respecting vote: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Sunday said that in general elections 2018, the people of the country honestly respected their votes and expelled Nawaz Sharif from the government.

The minister in his tweet said that the power of respecting vote was so strong that not only Nawaz Sharif had to run off from the government but he had to flee the country as well.

"Now this respect to vote is enough or he (Nawaz Sharif) wants more," he questioned.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Asad Umar Vote Sunday From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

ERC provides additional humanitarian aid in severa ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in vir ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Economy take action ag ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Charity International launches ‘Little H ..

36 minutes ago

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

51 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens rapid COVID-19 test ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.