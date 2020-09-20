NS ousted as result of respecting vote: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar Sunday said that in general elections 2018, the people of the country honestly respected their votes and expelled Nawaz Sharif from the government.

The minister in his tweet said that the power of respecting vote was so strong that not only Nawaz Sharif had to run off from the government but he had to flee the country as well.

"Now this respect to vote is enough or he (Nawaz Sharif) wants more," he questioned.