UrduPoint.com

NSA, Afghan Leadership Discuss Humanitarian Requirements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

NSA, Afghan leadership discuss humanitarian requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf undertook two-day visit to Kabul to discuss with the Afghan leadership, the humanitarian requirements and Pakistan's proposals for deepening economic engagement to overcome the current challenges their country was facing.

During the visit, the NSA who also heads Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), called on Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi and the Acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The visit yielded substantive outcomes in terms of forward movement on trade facilitation and social sector support, a press release from the office of NSA said on Sunday.

Both sides also reiterated their commitment to early completion of the three major connectivity projects, CASA- 1000, TAPI, and Trans-Afghan Rail project.

"Both sides agreed to establish a National Level Coordination Mechanism for enhancing facilitation at Border Crossing Points. They also agreed to initiate barter trade, modalities for which will be worked out immediately," it said.

Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and senior officials from relevant ministries were part of his delegation.

Dr Moeed Yousuf also held delegation level meetings with other relevant Afghan ministers and senior officials dealing with humanitarian and economic issues.

During the visit, Pakistan offered Afghanistan capacity building and training support in multiple sectors including health, education, banking, customs, railways and aviation among others.

Afghanistan and Pakistan emphasized their commitment to ensuring peace and stability in both countries.

Dr. Yusuf thanked the interim Afghan government for their warm hospitality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Education Visit Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

15 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

15 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>