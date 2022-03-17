National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday called German National Security Adviser Jens Plattner and discussed regional and international security issues in detail

During the telephonic conversation, both the dignitaries agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries, said a news release.