NSA Calls His German Counterpart; Discuss Regional, Int'l Security Issues

March 17, 2022

NSA calls his German counterpart; discuss regional, int'l security issues

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday called German National Security Adviser Jens Plattner and discussed regional and international security issues in detail

During the telephonic conversation, both the dignitaries agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries, said a news release.

During the telephonic conversation, both the dignitaries agreed on the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries, said a news release.

>