NSA Expresses Pleasure Over Hosting Bill Gates, Delegation At AICC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday expressed his pleasure to receive microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his colleagues at the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC).

The NSA in a tweet on his official Twitter handle shared his views on receiving the Microsoft co-founder who made his maiden day-long visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Moeed further wrote, "We had a very productive conversation with international organizations and Pakistani experts."Earlier, Bill Gates held a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister and also visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

