NSA invite neighbor countries to invest in CPEC project

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:54 PM

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Tuesday invited neighbor countries to invest in multimillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPCE) project, as it is a game-changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region which would bring economic revolution

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 )

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Dr Moeed said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was not just the name of a road or railway system but a mega project, adding, special economic zones under CPEC would promote Pakistan's industrialization and would help the country for attracting more investment.

He hoped that dreams related to CPEC would come true and that the efforts to ensure implementation of CPEC projects have started resulting in a positive outcome.

He said the bilateral ties between Pakistan and China are gaining strength with each passing year, adding, China is a long-standing and deep friend to Pakistan and it has always supported us in every hour of need.

Dr Moeed responding to a question about Kashmir said that religious intolerance in India is growing under PM Modi government and no minority, including Muslims, Dalits, Sikhs and Christians are safe in India.

He also urged the international community to hold India accountable for human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

