UrduPoint.com

NSA Office Demands Clarification, Retraction For Misleading Interview To The Times

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

NSA office demands clarification, retraction for misleading interview to The Times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) on Sunday in a statement demanded 'The Times' a clarification and retraction from it's misleading and frivolous interpretation of NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf's interview with journalist Christina Lamb.

The NSA in a media release issued here said it was compelled to state that a story titled "Work with the Taliban or Repeat the Horror of the 1990s, West Told," authored by Christina Lamb was published in The Times on August 28, 2021 which wrongly interpreted the interview of NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf.

The story's sub-title reads, "Risk a second 9/11 if you don't recognize Afghanistan's new leaders, Pakistan's national security adviser warns". This connotation was fabricated and total wrongly attributed to the National Security Adviser (NSA).

"It is a gross mischaracterization of the conversation that took place between Ms. Lamb and the NSA," it added.

Ms. Lamb interviewed the NSA on record in his office in Islamabad on Friday, 27 August 2021. At no point did he state that the West should "immediately recognize" the Taliban, as the article states. Nor was there any "warning" of a second 9/11 linked to formal "recognition" of the Taliban.

This is a highly inflammatory mischaracterization of his remarks, one that smacks of unprofessional journalism.

It can cause great harm to Pakistan's true position and interests that are, in reality, aligned with the international community, with whom Pakistan continues to work as a partner in Afghanistan.

To reiterate, absolutely no threat was either intended or made, nor does the NSA subscribe to such inflammatory rhetoric. The NSA clearly stated that the world had acknowledged that abandoning Afghanistan and Pakistan in the 1990s was a mistake and presented his view that lessons from the past must be learned. He elaborated that abandonment of Afghanistan will create a security vacuum, and that this can again be filled by international terrorist groups who threaten Pakistan and the West alike. Even the relevant direct quote of the NSA in the article itself confirms this.

The Office of NSA categorically rejects the very obvious and deliberately sensational drift of the article's title and sub-title and misrepresentation on the issue of "recognition", which lead readers to a very different conclusion than what was said. They amount to twisting both the words and spirit of the NSA's remarks.

A formal demand that the story be immediately retracted and this clarification published has been sent to the newspaper by the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom.

"We have also noted that the author of the article recorded the interview and is welcome to release the entire recording for the readers of the newspaper to hear for themselves the NSA's full remarks," the NSD statement demanded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad World Lead United Kingdom August Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

18 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

1 hour ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.