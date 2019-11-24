NSAG being formulated to end meddling in polio eradication: Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said National Strategic Advisory Group (NSAG) was being formulated to end meddling in polio eradication in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties, religious figures and members of the different segment of society would be included in the advisory group so that any impasse regarding polio could be removed in an appropriate manner.

The present government had adopted aggressive policy to wipe out polio from across the country, he added.

In reply to a question, he stated there were high risk union councils in the three provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Balochistan and Sindh.

The measures, he said, would be taken to get rid off the polio from high risk areas.

To another question, Dr Mirza said that micro planning was being made to identify the houses, groups and the elements who were trying to hoodwink the polio workers for avoiding vaccination or drops to their children. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government was determined to flush out the polio by 2020.