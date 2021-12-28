(@FahadShabbir)

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP, and highlighted that Pakistan is shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security is to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2021) The National Security Committee has approved the country's first ever National Security Policy.

The approval was accorded in the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee held in Islamabad ton Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

During the meeting National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP.

The Adviser highlighted that Pakistan is shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security is to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

He said to ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the policy puts economic security at the core.

The Adviser said a stronger economy would create additional resources that would in turn be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.

Participants were informed that the policy has been created through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years, and included extensive consultations among federal government institutions, with all provinces, and with the academia and private sector.

It was highlighted that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments.

The committee's members, while approving the policy, appreciated the National Security Division and all other government departments for this effort.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens and reposed confidence that Pakistan is well prepared to meet any internal and external threats.

Terming the policy's formulation and approval a historic moment, the Prime Minister noted that the Policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronized with the overall direction of the NSP. He instructed the National Security Adviser to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month.

Revitalization of the Planning Committee and the expansion of NSC's Advisory board were also unanimously approved by the participants during the meeting.

The policy will now be presented to the Cabinet before being officially adopted.

A public version of the document will be released in due course.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, National Security Advisor and senior civil and military officers.