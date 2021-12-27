NSC Approves Country's First Security Policy: Fawad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that National Security Council meeting has approved the country's first national security policy.
In a tweet, he said that the policy would be presented at the cabinet meeting tomorrow ( Tuesday).