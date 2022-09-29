UrduPoint.com

NSC Approves High-powered Committee To Investigate Issue Audio Leaks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:59 AM

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

The Committee, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, has agreed to review the security, safety and security of government communications keeping in mind the current changing environment of modern technology and cyberspace to ensure security systems are not breached in future.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2022) National Security Committee has approved the formation of a high-powered committee, under the supervision of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to investigate the issue of audio leaks.

The committee, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, agreed to review the security, safety and security of government communications keeping in mind the current changing environment of modern technology and cyberspace to ensure security systems are not breached in future.

The NSC also decided to prepare a 'Legal Framework' related to cyber security and in this context directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to prepare a 'Legal Framework'.

The reiterated commitment that relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims will remain top priority as a national agenda.

It decided that the series of initiatives would continue by maintaining the same spirit, attention and cooperation till the resettlement of the affected population.

The forum took view of the recent catastrophic floods, rescue and relief measures taken by the incumbent government, and the prevailing security situation in the country.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the deaths due to recent countrywide floods, the participants expressed sympathies and solidarity with the affected families. The committee lauded the role of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Air Force in saving the lives of the flood victims, shifting the affected persons to safer places and providing food and other items to the people surrounded by the floods.

Paying tribute to the officers and men, who were martyred in the helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan, the participants said that the nation salutes its martyrs and their families in true spirit.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood briefed the meeting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Uzbekistan and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the security of Prime Minister's House and other important places, cyberspace and other related aspects with particular focus on recent audio leaks.

The meeting was told that an investigation is being conducted on the issue of circulating audios on social media. Certain aspects related to the security of the Prime Minister's House were pointed out and fool-proof arrangements were made to remedy them.

The meeting was informed that emergency measures are being taken to ensure the security of the Prime Minister’s House and other important places, buildings and ministries in order to avoid any untoward situation in the future.

