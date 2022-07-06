NSC approves process of talks with TTP

(@Abdulla99267510)

The meeting was informed that the government is negotiating with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan within the framework of the constitution to strengthen regional and internal peace.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- July 6th, 2022) Parliamentary Committee on National Security has formally approved the process of negotiations with Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan within the framework of the constitution.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

It also approved the formation of a Parliamentary Oversight Committee which would be responsible for monitoring the process within constitutional framework.

The meeting was told that the government is negotiating with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan within the framework of the constitution to strengthen regional and internal peace.

It was informed that the final results would be implemented after the completion of the procedure within the ambit of the constitution and approval of the government.

Addressing the meeting, the participants reiterated that Pakistan has made remarkable achievements against terrorism and extremism which have been recognized globally.

The forum paid tribute to the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the nation and the security forces which ensured state functioning in all parts of the country.

The meeting reiterated that under the constitution of Pakistan, the use of force is the sole prerogative of the state.