NSC Board formally resigsters academia, think tanks for policy making input

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday chaired the 4th meeting of Advisory board of the National Security Committee (NSC) that gave approval to formally register Academia and Think Tanks across the country on portal to connect them with the policy makers.

The portal will be on the National Security Division's website, where the registered think tanks and university departments would be able to submit their input and ideas for consideration of the policy makers, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he said think tanks and academia carry out valuable work but it does not reach the policy makers readily.

With the help of this initiative, think tanks and academia will be able to play a constructive role in the policy development process of the country.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said the government aimed to make the policy approach inclusive. He instructed that academic institutions and think tanks across Pakistan should be connected through the portal and a network of think tanks should be created.

The SAPM said academia and think tank should take the stock of the current situation in all sectors and submit their recommendations for consideration.

"By incorporating innovative ideas of the experts, the country can be set on the path of growth and prosperity", he said.

Dr Yusuf said he would like to hear innovative ideas and solutions from think tanks and academia so that country's complex problems can be solved.

The participants agreed that to channelize the efforts of the academia and think tanks, the portal will play a pivotal role.

On 9th September, Dr Moeed will speak to a large number of prominent think thanks being convened by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad on behalf of the National Security Division as part of this effort to ensure inclusive policy making.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) of the NDU, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Center for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) and senior officials of National Security Division.

It was also decided that the Advisory Board meeting would meet on monthly basis.